Gallace, Marian D. SCHENECTADY Marian D. Gallace, 89, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born and educated in Lynbrook, N.Y., Marian was the daughter of the late Emil and Martha (Kuester) Myrus.A homemaker, Marian was an avid reader and knitter and was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady. Predeceased in 2015 by her husband Larry J. Gallace and in 2018 by her son Joseph Gallace, Marian is survived by her children, Craig S. Gallace (Deborah) of Weedsport, N.Y., Jane G. Kessler (David) of Schenectady and Peter M. Gallace (Betsy) of Auburn, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Melanie Gallace (Brandon), Larry Gallace, Rachel Kessler and Andrew Kessler; and her great-grandson, Brandon Burch. Marian is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marian's family would like to thank the staffs at Visiting Nurses, Ellis Hospital, The Schenectady Center, Brookdale Assisted Living and Home Instead for their care and compassion for Marian over the past several years. A celebration of Marian's life will be held on Sunday April 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway and Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Marian's memory to the V.N.A. Foundation, 35 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 or the Ellis Hospital Foundation. To leave a message of condolence for Marian's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com