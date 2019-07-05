Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Gervais. View Sign Service Information Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 (518)-885-6181 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Corpus Christi Church 2001 Route 9 Round Lake , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gervais, Marian BALLSTON LAKE Marian Gervais, 85, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. They had been together camping as they had yearly for the past 51 years in the weeks leading up to the 4th of July. Marian was a loving "professional mom," grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her home, her precious Hunter, sitting on the deck in the evening with a glass of wine, rocking on her swing, and listening to her birds. She enjoyed playing bridge with the International Bridge Group, gardening, and loved entertaining and cooking for all. She was a member of Corpus Christi Church for over 50 years and enjoyed serving at the church food pantry with her friends. Marian was predeceased by her loving husband Norman. She is survived by her sons, Norman (Catherine) and Michael; daughters, Lenore (Marvin), Shari (Michael) and Bonnie; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Nicole), Norman (Amber), Nick, Philip, Laura (Cody), Carolyn (Matthew), Andy and Ben; great-grandson Jack, and a great-granddaughter on the way. We would like to sing "Rock me Mama" to you; we hope you are dancing with Dad and enjoying "God's most perfect food," oysters. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 8, in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Round Lake. Burial will follow in Jonesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marian to the Mayo Clinic Spinal Cord Injury Research Program.







Gervais, Marian BALLSTON LAKE Marian Gervais, 85, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. They had been together camping as they had yearly for the past 51 years in the weeks leading up to the 4th of July. Marian was a loving "professional mom," grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her home, her precious Hunter, sitting on the deck in the evening with a glass of wine, rocking on her swing, and listening to her birds. She enjoyed playing bridge with the International Bridge Group, gardening, and loved entertaining and cooking for all. She was a member of Corpus Christi Church for over 50 years and enjoyed serving at the church food pantry with her friends. Marian was predeceased by her loving husband Norman. She is survived by her sons, Norman (Catherine) and Michael; daughters, Lenore (Marvin), Shari (Michael) and Bonnie; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Nicole), Norman (Amber), Nick, Philip, Laura (Cody), Carolyn (Matthew), Andy and Ben; great-grandson Jack, and a great-granddaughter on the way. We would like to sing "Rock me Mama" to you; we hope you are dancing with Dad and enjoying "God's most perfect food," oysters. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 8, in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Round Lake. Burial will follow in Jonesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marian to the Mayo Clinic Spinal Cord Injury Research Program. philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donate Published in Albany Times Union from July 5 to July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close