Preiss, Marian Goldberger CLIFTON PARK Marian Goldberger Preiss, 91 of Clifton Park, passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 20, 2020, at home with her family. Born January 17, 1929, in New York City to Sarah and Jesse Goldberger, Marian enjoyed music and sports as a child, as well as her summers at camp Rhoda. She moved to Schenectady at age six and called the Capital District home. Marian attended the University of Denver and Russell Sage Colleges. She was a teacher at Shaker Jr. High School and worked for the State of New York in the audit and control department. She continued to be an active member of her synagogue and supported many charities. She is loved by all who knew her, young and old. She is survived by her husband Stanley Preiss; her daughter Jolene Miller; her grandchildren, Sarah and Ethan Miller; and her brother Franklin Goldberger of Clifton Park. She is also survived by several cousins; her niece Steffi (and Armand) Rapetti of Lakeland, Fla.; and nephews, Steve Preiss (and Nubia) of Palm Springs, Calif., and Dave Preiss of Ft Myers, Fla., whose constant communication and love touched her heart until the very end. Due to the CDC mandated gathering restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Interment will be in the Beth Israel Cemetery in Rotterdam, New York. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue in Albany, N.Y.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020