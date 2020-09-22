Dobert, Marian J. SAND LAKE Marian J. Dobert, 90 of the Van Rensselaer Manor and a longtime resident of Sand Lake, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Manor after a long illness. Born in Troy, Marian was the daughter of the late Willis and Louise Hoffay Dunham, Sr. and wife of the late Marshall B. Dobert for 61 years. Marian was a graduate of Troy High School and had resided in Sand Lake for over 60 years. She had worked at the Manufacturers National and Gumbels Furniture both in Troy and then worked at the West Sand Lake Elementary School where she was a typist and retired from there in 1986. After retiring she and Marshall lived life, traveling with family and friends. They did everything together raising their children and helping with the grandchildren. Marian was known far and wide as "just Grammy" by many. Marian was a longtime member of the Zion's United Church of Christ in Taborton where she had served on the church board, was a choir member and had served on different committees over the years. She was an avid quilter and a member of the Taborton Quilters. She had participated with the Rensselaer Seniors, the Southern Tier Seniors and had done volunteering with the Schodack Seniors participating in many activities, such as bus trips, crocheting blankets and knitting hats for Concerns U and for veterans and the needy in the area. Survivors include her children, Daniel M. (Paula St. Germain) Dobert of Wynantskill, Kathy (her favorite son-in-law Patrick) Crowley of Valatie and Thomas G. (Michele Shier) Dobert of Sand Lake; her grandchildren, Amy, Bridget, and Mark Dobert, Christine Bielawa, Robert, Ed and Carolyn Crowley, Erika Vorce, Joe and Sydnie Dobert; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother Robert Dunham of California; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marian was the sister of the late Willis and Harold Dunham, Ethel Van Buren and Bessie Ostwald. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A graveside interment service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, in the Zion's Church Cemetery Taborton Road, Sand Lake. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, masks and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. The family requests donations in memory of Marian Dobert be made to the Zion's UCC- Taborton 747 Taborton Rd., Sand Lake, NY 12153. Visit www.perrykomdat.com
for directions and a private guestbook.