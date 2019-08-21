|
Wallard, Marian L. SCHENECTADY Marian L. Wallard, 89 of Schenectady, beloved wife of the late Charles C. Wallard passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday August 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with services at 12 p.m. in the funeral home with Reverend John Phillippe officiating. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 21, 2019