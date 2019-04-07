Manoni, Marian COHOES Marian Manoni, 78, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. Born in Cohoes and a life long resident, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Farone Manoni. She graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes and went on to Hudson Valley Nursing School where she was awarded a nursing degree. She worked at Cohoes Memorial Hospital for many years as an ICU nurse. After the hospital closed, she worked at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Provincial House in Latham until her retirement. She loved to barbeque and cook, watch the cooking channel, do crafts, ceramics and putter around the house. She was the sister of Joseph (Terry) Manoni and the late Joanne Waldron; sister-in- law of James Waldron. Also survived by her girls, Connie (Mark) Thaler, Cindy (George) Muzio and Deborah Waldron; aunt of Christopher (Kim) Manoni. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. from the Marra Funeral Home Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Waterford. Calling hours are Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services. Those who wish may make donations in Marian's memory to Community Hospice of Albany, 315 S. Manning Blvd., Albany NY 12208 Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary