Pedersen, Marian DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. Marian Pedersen, age 92 of Douglassville, formerly of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully amongst family on April 13, 2019. Marian was a 1950 graduate of Brooklyn College in economics, and a lifelong member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She was active with the Clifton Park and Halfmoon Senior Centers for many years. Marian enjoyed golf and dancing, but loved to travel, especially cruises. In retirement, Marian and Gunnar traveled the world together, visiting almost every continent. Marian was predeceased by her husband of 66 years and the love of her life, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Gunnar G.F. Pedersen. She is survived by her children, Carl G.F. Pedersen and his wife Veronica of Fleetwood, Pa., Gunnar G.F. Pedersen Jr. and his wife Nancy of Frederick, Md., Joan H.F. Pedersen-Lane of Clifton Park, Chris A.F. Pedersen of Alexandria, Va., and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Steven C.F. Pedersen and his wife Ann Marie of Tampa, Fla. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin Lane, Gunnar Pedersen III, Patricia Lawrence, and Michael Pedersen, Carla Pedersen, and Kai Pedersen; and great-grandchildren, Maxwell Lawrence, and Viktoria Pedersen. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Interment will alongside her loving husband in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to . To express condolences, please visit







1597 Route 9

Clifton Park , NY 12065

