Rosenbloom, Marian SCHENECTADY Marian Rosenbloom, age 89, died at St. Peter's Hospital on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born March 7, 1930 in Warsaw, Poland to Israel and Ryfka, he survived the Holocaust in the Warsaw Ghetto as a child and made it to England at the age of 16. A biography of Marian's early life has been chronicled by Susan Rostan, titled Digging: Lifting the Memorable from Within the Unthinkable. After immigrating to the United States and settling with family in Buffalo, Marian served in the U.S. Army until 1954. On June 15, 1957, he married Carol Benen. They lived in Manhattan for several years before settling in Queens. Marian worked at Eagle Electric for over three decades, where he brought computer automation to the company. Survivors include his wife, Carol; his sons, Ira and Marc; his grandson, Michael; his nephew and niece, Robert and Susan Rostan; and his niece and nephew, Louise and George Collin. Marian was preceded in death by his parents, Israel and Ryfka; his sister, Elsa; his brothers, Adam, Leon, and Henry; his twin brother, Minasha; his daughter-in-law, Ginny; and his grandson, Jeffrey. Memorial services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, in Congregation Gates of Heaven at 852 Ashmore Ave. in Schenectady. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 24, 2019