Davis, Marian S. SLINGERLANDS Marian S. Davis, 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany after a short illness. Born in Albany on January 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Earl W. and Marian R. (Hoffman) Smith. Marian was active in many community organizations including the Delmar Progress Club, where she served as president from 1996-1998; Bethlehem Garden Club, Bethlehem Historical Association, Village Stage and The Slingerlands Players. Marian was a talented artist known for her beautiful oil paintings and was a member of the Bethlehem Art Association and Monday Art Group. In her professional career, Marian worked as the registrar at Bethlehem Central High School for many years prior to retirement. In addition to her parents, Marian was predeceased by her husband, Albert T. Davis Jr.; and sister, Ruth Voorhees. Survivors include her children, Albert T. Davis III of Freehold, N.Y., Stephen W. Davis (Marilyn Wright Davis) of Slingerlands, and Brian P. Davis (Cecilia Marquis) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Miranda L. and Mary A. Davis; great-grandchildren, Surena N.B. Davis and Clara T.D. Bagchi; and several nieces and nephews. A private interment service will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. A public memorial service will be held later this year. Please email [email protected] if you wish to be notified when the service is scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to Whiskers, P.O. Box 11190, Albany, NY 12211 or Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA, 95402 in her memory. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020