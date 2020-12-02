Tate, Marian Therese NISKAYUNA Marian Therese Tate, age 86, passed away on November 29, 2020. She was born in Utica on September 5, 1934, the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Jerzykiewicz. Marian was the beloved wife of William Wohlleber. Marian was happiest when she was surrounded by her loved ones. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her interests included, traveling the world with her husband, Bill, gardening, reading, puzzles and crafting. She had a real sense of style. One of her favorite pastimes was spending Sunday afternoons with Alice, her sister and best friend. They never missed a good sale! Her smile could light up a room and she will be remembered as a woman of beauty, elegance and grace. Marian's memory will live on in all who loved her. Adored by her five children, Michael Tate (Mary Beth), Robyn Magee (Stephen), Lisa Field (Terry), Casey Huber (Joe), and Allyson Peek (Rick), she is also survived by the father of her children, Frank A. Tate Jr. She was the cherished grandmother of Kathryn, Joseph, Alexander, Ryan, Michael, Emily, Dylan, Kristen, Nicholas, Scott, James and Bryan; best sister of Alice Sullivan (Thomas) and the late Joseph Jerzykiewicz Jr.; and great-grandmother of Mason, Kaylee, Camden, Tyler and Hazel. The funeral will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Ushers where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park.For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
