Marin, Marianna BALLSTON LAKE Marianna Marin, 87, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Panama as Marianna Zambekis, she was raised with Greek and Hispanic traditions, and spoke fluent English, Greek and Spanish. Marianna grew up near the Panama Canal; she loved sharing her childhood memories with others, especially the stories of American planes flying over the canal. After receiving her secretarial degree in Panama she married the late Melchor Marin. They moved to Key West, Fla., to achieve the "American Dream." Marianna was a strong, independent woman and proud American citizen. She was dedicated to her family, always putting them first, and never missed a chance to cook for her family. Besides her wonderful cooking, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Throughout her life, she worked as an Albany County nurse assistant, as well as opened a daycare in Glenville. Her family legacy includes her beloved children, David Marin, Alex (Diane) Marin, Daniel (Lisa) Marin, Guadalupe and Rita Marin; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kerianne, Kevin, Dante, Frank, Kollin, Rickie, Alexandra, Jacquelyn and John; as well as 10 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019