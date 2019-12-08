Poleto, Marianne C. BRUNSWICK Marianne C. (DiDomenicantonio) Poleto, 88, died peacefully Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy with her family at her side. She was born in Watervliet on September 3, 1931, the daughter of the late Emidio and Maria (Grazia) DiDomenicantonio. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent P. Poleto who died in 2002; loving mother of Maria "Connie" (Marty) Steinbach and Patrick E. (Anne) Poleto, both of Brunswick, Jean (Steve) Caruso of Bristol, Conn., Mary (Vincent Sciabica) Poleto of Rensselaer and Susan (Robert) Penicka of Saratoga Springs; dear sister of Sr. Grace DiDomenicantonio of Bellevue, Wash., Ann (Thomas) Oathout of Brunswick, Mario DiDomenicantonio of Defreestville and the late Sr. Susan DiDomenicantonio. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, one great- grandson and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy with Rev. Randall Patterson, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rensselaer County Home Bureau c/o Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, NY 12189 or to Hope Soars (Albany Parkinson's Community Support Group), 1410 Maple Hill Road, Castleton, NY 12033. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. A full obituary will appear on Tuesday.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019