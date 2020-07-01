Danaher, Marianne BRUNSWICK Marianne Danaher, 62 of Creek Road in Wynantskill, died peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence after a long-fought illness surrounded by her loving family. Born in South Glens Falls, Marianne was the daughter of the late Robert and Joan Doolady Russo; and the beloved wife of Michael C. "Mickey" Danaher Jr. Together they took many trips, cruises and camping trips to celebrate life and their love for each other. Marianne was a lifelong resident of the area, was a graduate of Catholic High and a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Marianne followed her dream to become a nurse to help people because that was what she always did. Prior to her illness Marianne had been an L.P.N. at the Van Rensselaer Manor for a number of years and had previously been a representative with Verizon, retiring from there in 2013. Marianne enjoyed crocheting and knitting and the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her husband include her loving daughters, Nicholl (Walter Luce) of Troy, Erika (Luke Rossner) of North Greenbush and Annmarie (Alan Lane) of Troy; and her beloved brothers and sisters, Karen (Phil) Glogowski of Brunswick, Timothy (Lisa) Russo of North Greenbush, Patricia Danaher of Wynantskill and Steve (Jana) Russo of Poestenkill. She was a doting grandmother to Gracie, Abigail, Hunter, Adalynn and Allie and is survived by many beautiful nieces and nephews. Marianne was the wife of the late Joseph Zalucki Jr.; and sister of the late Michelle Russo. She is making sure it is a good big house for us all when we get there... until we meet again mama. Relatives and friends are invited to share in a celebration of Marianne's life from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at her home. Donations in memory of Marianne Danaher may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 1, 2020.