Mattison, Marianne E. ALBANY Marianne E. Mattison (Lee) passed gently into God's hands on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born on May 22, 1940, in Catskill, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lena Meo. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles R. Mattison who passed away in 2017. The couple was married for 51 years. Marianne was a graduate of Catskill High School and The College of Saint Rose. She retired from Capital District Physicians' Health Plan (CDPHP) as an account executive for the Medicare Choice Program. Marianne was a volunteer at the former Holy Cross School in Albany for many years. She was a teacher's aide and president of the Holy Cross Ladies Guild serving the school and church. She served on the board of directors of Colonie Senior Services as a member and president of the board. Marianne is survived by her children, Gregory Mattison (Lori), Gary Mattison (Kathy), and Jean Dempsey (John). She was the beloved grandmother of Nicholas, John Jr., Sarah, Elizabeth, Brooke, Nathan, Dylan, and Logan. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and most of all traveling with her husband and children to the coast of Maine and many trips to the Green Mountains of Vermont. Her passion was the ocean on the Maine coast and the Vermont mountains. Marianne felt she enjoyed a full life. Her greatest loves were her husband, children, and grandchildren. Services will be private in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Marianne loved all children, so those wishing to remember her in a special way may send a contribution to The Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center Hospital, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit











