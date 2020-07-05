O'Callaghan, Marianne E. JENSEN BEACH, Fla. Marianne was born in New York City on August 31, 1941, and died peacefully on June 27, 2020, in the home she loved. She was the daughter of the late Raymond J. Callahan Sr. and Anne M. Callahan (Noonan). She was predeceased by her nephew Joseph R. Murphy; and niece Colleen A. Callahan. She is survived by her husband Brig. Gen. Robert W. Pointer Jr.; sister Karen M. Murphy (James); brother Raymond J. Callahan Jr. (Robin); niece Kathleen A. Pallotta (John); great-niece Ella Murphy; and great-nephews, Liam and Luca Pallotta, Finnegan Murphy, and Gabriel Eagan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Roberta Pointer McFadden (Richard). Marianne is survived by her stepdaughters, Karen McPherson (Russell) and Mara Pointer; stepson William Pointer; granddaughters, Elizabeth Page (Jeremy), Emma Larson, and Chloe Pointer; grandsons, Tyler McPherson, Holden Larson, and Skyler Pointer; and two great-grandsons, Ross and Dresden Page. Marianne graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Summa Cum Laude from Union College. She was a dedicated and inspiring art teacher for 35 years in Schenectady. After moving to Jensen Beach in 2007, she became a fixture at Jensen Beach High School as a substitute teacher where she was beloved by students, teachers, and parents. Mrs. O - as she was known - sang, danced, and brought color and excitement into the room. She will be remembered for her enthusiasm and energy. She was generous with her love, her gifts, and her encouragement of others to do and to be their best. Marianne became everyone's Fairy Godmother and will be missed by all. The Mass of the Christian Burial will be offered at St. Martin de Porres, 2555 NE Savanna Rd., Jensen Beach, Fla. on July 9, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marianne O'Callaghan Memorial Scholarship Fund, 2875 NW Goldenrod Rd., Jensen Beach, FL, 34957.





