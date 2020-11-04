O'Keefe, Marianne TROY Marianne O'Keefe, 68 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday, November 2, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Betterman Finn; and the loving wife of 45 years to Jeffrey O'Keefe. Mrs. O'Keefe retired after 25 years of dedicated service at Verizon in Menands. She enjoyed traveling, and reading a good book with a cup of coffee, and her annual shopping trips to New York City. Mostly, Marianne treasured the times she had with her family and had an amazing enthusiasm for life in general. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband Jeff include her children, Jeffrey (Heather) O'Keefe, Candice (Marc) Maciariello and Casey (Sarah) O'Keefe. She was the proud grandmother of Kennedy, Chase and Delaney O'Keefe and Quinn and Carter Maciariello. Marianne was predeceased by her brothers, Edward and Thomas Finn. Family and friends are invited to attend Marianne's funeral Mass on Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church 416 3rd St., Troy. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery Menands. Due to the ongoing pandemic anyone attending the services will be required to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Marianne's memory may send contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.