Service Information
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet , NY 12189-2225
(518)-273-3223
Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet , NY 12189-2225
Funeral Mass
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
55 North Lake Ave.
Troy , NY
Obituary

Poleto, Marianne C. BRUNSWICK Marianne (DiDomenicantonio) Poleto, 88, formerly of Hoosick Road, Brunswick, peacefully died after a long fight with Parkinson's disease on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center. Marianne was born in Watervliet, to Maria Gracie and Emidio DiDomenicantonio. She enjoyed life in a big Italian family with her sisters, brother, aunts, uncles and cousins; and participated in many social events with her friends at Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She met her husband, Vincent P. Poleto, when she was in her early twenties. They were married for 47 years when he passed away. Together they had five children, Connie, Pat, Jean, Mary and Susan. She attended grammar school in Watervliet and graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy. Marianne went on to be an accountant with the agency currently known as the Office of General Services, a career she pursued until she married and had her family. She actively assisted with her children's organizations, including Cub Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. She was a very active member of the N.Y.S. Federation of Home Bureaus, Inc., serving in various capacities in her local group, Hoosick Milne, and as treasurer for many years at the County level. Marianne enjoyed volunteering at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy, where she served for many years as a weekly counter of the collections and regularly helped with other tasks and ministries. She was also active in the neighborhood's Block Rosary. She enjoyed doing many types of crafting and passed this love of creating to her daughters. She was quite proficient at sewing, crocheting, and needle-crafts. She loved shopping at Stanley's Department Store in Troy and never tired of finding a great sale. Marianne especially enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Thanks to her tireless energy, her family has many memories of family feasts on holidays throughout the years. Survivors include her children, Connie (Martin) Steinbach, Patrick (Anne) Poleto, Jean (Steve) Caruso, Mary (Vince Sciabica) Poleto, and Susan (Robert) Penicka; her grandchildren, David, James and Nicholas (Chante) Caruso, Denise (Michael) Daly, Christine and Erin Penicka, Vincent and Patrick Poleto, and Katherine (Lucas) Rodriguez and Emily (Michelle) Steinbach; and a great-grandson, Grayson Steinbach. She is also survived by her sisters, Sr. Grace Didomenicantonio and Ann (Thomas) Oathout; brother, Mario DiDomenicantonio; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Sister Susan DiDomenicantonio; sister-in-law, Josephine DiDomenicantonio; and granddaughter, Katherine Penicka. The family is very thankful for the excellent, caring and supportive services provided by the Courtyard staff at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy. Visiting hours will be at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marianne Poleto to the Rensselaer County Home Bureau, 1124 Maple Hill Road, Castleton, NY 12033 or to Hope Soars (Albany Parkinson's Community Support Group), 1410 Maple Hill Road, Castleton, NY 12033. Condolence book at







