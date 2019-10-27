O'Connor, Marianne Rakvica CLINTON, Mich. Marianne Rakvica O'Connor, in this her 86th year, departed this world due to health complications on October 21, 2019. Marianne was born the eldest of three children to Anthony and Phyllis (Grzelecki) Rakvica at home in Schenectady in 1933. After finishing public school Marianne earned her R.N. degree from The University of The State Of New York in the mid-50s, shortly thereafter she moved to Michigan and worked as a nurse at the U of M in Ann Arbor. She married Dr. Archie R. O'Connor of Clinton, Mich. on November 24, 1960, and resided with him and his six children in Clinton until Dr. O'Connor's untimely death in 1967. Marianne remained in Clinton until her death. Marianne is survived by her two younger siblings, Carol DeCosmo (Watervliet) and James Rakvica of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; five of Dr. O'Connor's children, Rory of Williamsville, N.Y., John of Watford City, N.D., Kevin of McMinnville, Ore., Kathleen of Grand Forks, N.D., and Dennis of Portland, Ore.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A short graveside ceremony was held in St. Dominic's Cemetery in Clinton, Mich. on Friday, October 25, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Handler Funeral Home, Tecumseh, Mich. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019