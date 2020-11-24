Hancox, Marianne Vivian WATERFORD Marianne Vivian Hancox passed peacefully into Heaven, while surrounded by her family, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, just two days shy of her 91 wings at the Rusty Nail. Marianne was at peace knowing that she had lived a long and fulfilling life as a beloved wife and mother, and that she was leaving behind a legacy of family and laughter. Born on November 21, 1929, in Lansingburgh, Marianne was the daughter of the late George and Agnus Doring. Marianne graduated from Lansingburgh high school and took great pride in having been an archer and having played basketball for her alma mater. It was in school that she first saw a picture of, and fell in love with, her future husband, Robert L. Hancox. Marianne and Bob had a strong union that was built upon love, respect, humor and partnership. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Michele Hancox, Marc (Marcia) Hancox, and Jeffrey (Celina) Hancox. Bob and Marianne were a true team who worked together to build a beautiful life for both themselves and their children, instilling in them the values of hard work, integrity and being able to find humor in any situation. Marianne and Bob loved their summer trips to Maine and some of their fondest memories were of time spent with their family on the beaches of Wells. Marianne's beloved sisters, Virginia (Thomas) Heislein and Linda (Theodore) Taylor also convened in Maine during the summer with their families. Time spent there was truly idyllic; full of family, Congdon's Donuts and the beach. After raising her family, Marianne worked at the Wit's End Giftique in Clifton Park for many years. She always had an eye for beautiful things and found joy in helping others find special gifts to share with their loved ones. After both she and Bob retired, they spent many wonderful winters on Anna Maria Island in Florida. Marianne loved to spend the day in the sun reading one of her books or at home sewing or baking. She and Bob always especially enjoyed visits from their children and their families. Marianne truly cherished her time with her grandchildren and was known as "Nana" to all nine of them: Julie (Jonathan) Desso, Robert Hancox, Claire (Zachary) TenEyck, Grace (Ryan) Brisson, Alex (Renee) Hancox, Elizabeth (Derrick) Gerstbein, Peter (Amie) Madsen, Maria Hancox and Christian Hancox. Marianne was also incredibly proud of her 12 great-grandchildren; she loved to know what they were all up to and was always sharing their latest achievements and accomplishments with her friends and acquaintances. Marianne loved her family more than anything and while she will be greatly missed, her spirited heart and quick wit will live on through the family that she and Bob created, and will be celebrated every time we raise a glass at The Ale House or The Rusty Nail together. Marianne's family are without words to express the sincere gratitude that they feel towards the men and women from Community Hospice who helped to make the end of Marianne's time on Earth peaceful and comfortable. The family would also like to extend gratitude to Marianne's dear friend Helen Moore who was a loyal companion as well as Marianne's many nieces and nephews who always had a special place in their hearts for their "Aunt Mame." A graveside funeral service for immediate family will be held Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. While the Hancox family would love to gather together to celebrate Marianne following the service, out of caution for everyone's health and safety we ask that you pour a pint and tell a story celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, New York 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com