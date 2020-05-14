Wisniewski, Marianne COLONIE Marianne Wisniewski, 78, a lifelong resident of the Albany area, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence in Kingsway Community. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will always be remembered for her love of family, strong spirit and sweet smile. Marianne was the daughter of the late Thomas Burtnick and Marjorie Clow; and wife of the late Joseph T. Wisniewski. Marianne is survived by her sisters, Barbara Bellocchio and Carol Williams (Dan); children, Joseph T. Wisniewski Jr. (Holly), Dr. Timothy J. Wisniewski, and Pamela A. Stanley (Christopher); and four grandchildren: Joshua, Maria, Emily, and Emma. Marianne was a longtime employee of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and of Fleet Bank. Over the years, Marianne volunteered with Grace Fellowship Church and Our Savior's Lutheran Church and served as a cub scout den mother. The family would like to thank all the staff of Kingsway Community for their care and support, especially in this difficult time of a pandemic. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Kingsway Community, 323 Kings Road, Schenectady, NY, 12304, "Resident Activity Fund." To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, or view other helpful services please visit www.lgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.