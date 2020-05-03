Maribeth A. Pekrol
Pekrol, Maribeth A. ALBANY Maribeth Anne (Greene) Pekrol, passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Murphy) Greene. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Pekrol of Bennington, Vt. and her son, Joseph Pekrol of Loudonville. She was the niece of the late Thomas J. Murphy of Troy. She was the former wife of Joseph P. Pekrol of Loudonville and New Port Richey, Fla. Maribeth was a 1965 graduate of Vincentian High School. She was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Civil Service for 40 years retiring in 2004. She was also a part-time bartender for many years. A memorial and burial will be held at a later date with her parents in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. To leave a message for Maribeth's family, light a candle, or view other helpful services, please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
