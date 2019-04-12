Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie A. Bigsby. View Sign

Bigsby, Marie A. ALBANY Marie Bigsby, 69, entered eternal life suddenly April 10, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Andrew and Beatrice Vantusko. Marie attended Marietta College in Ohio. She began her dedicated career in education as a middle school English teacher in Herkimer, N.Y. then finished her 33 years of teaching in Cherry Valley, N.Y. After retirement in 2004, Marie enjoyed traveling the world with her soulmate, relaxing in the pool, soaking up the sun, and walking along the beach admiring palm trees and sunsets. Marie was a "Coupon Queen" who loved baking, online shopping, going to the casino with her loving husband, and vacationing in Disney World and Lake Placid with her family. Her favorite roles in life were being a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Marie is survived by her husband Donald K. Bigsby; her children, Ryan (Maureen) Wissick, Andrea Wissick, Jessica (Dennis) Nolan and Calyn (Bob) Kessler; her three grandchildren, Morgan and Matt Nolan, Cole Mead, and soon to be baby Kessler and baby Wissick; also survived by extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marie's family on Sunday, April 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, now located at 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Graveside funeral services will be on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Marie always gave to others, so in keeping with her wishes, please donate to , 501 New Karner Rd., 2B, Colonie, NY, 12205 or at . To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit







208 N Allen St

Albany , NY 12206

