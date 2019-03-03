Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie A. Maffeo. View Sign

Maffeo, Marie A. TROY Marie A. Maffeo, 100, entered eternal life on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Mary J. Ertzberger Gannon. Marie retired from New York State Higher Education Assistance Corporation in Albany after many years of employment. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor, especially Unit C3 for the wonderful care they provided to Marie. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. Maffeo; dear mother of Eileen Anderson (late Joseph) and Anthony M. Maffeo (Barbara Youngberg); cherished grandmother of Andrew Anderson and Michele Anderson Collins; great-grandmother of Lexy Anderson and Sienna Collins; sister of the late John P. Gannon and Thomas Gannon; several nieces and nephews survive Marie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marie's family on Monday, March 4, 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany. Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands will be held immediately following the service. To leave a message for the family, please visit











208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

208 North Allen Street
Albany , NY 12206
(518) 489-0188

