Miller, Marie A. MECHANICVILLE Marie A. Miller, 67, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Troy on October 27, 1952, she was the daughter of the late John and Joan (Daley) DeFelice. Marie loved camping, especially seasonal camping at Alpine Lake where she enjoyed her Alpine family and great times on Trouble Lane. Marie enjoyed spending time at the Saratoga Racino as well as Turning Stone Casino. Most of all she loved going on family vacations to Old Orchard Beach, Maine and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Marie was employed at Pathways Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna for 21 years. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Gregory K. Miller; her children, Gregory K. Miller (Penny Tilley), John R. Miller, Jason M. Miller (Michelle) and Stephen J. Miller; as well as her grandchildren, Stephen J. Miller Jr., Hannah Miller, Brett Miller, Michael Miller, Courtney Miller, Amelia Miller, Erika Miller, Anthony Miller, Luke Miller, Giavanna Miller, Antonio Miller, Paul Tilley, Samuel Tilley and Brianna Riddell. The family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Valentine and staff, as well as the nurses and doctors at Saratoga Hospital for their special care of Marie and her husband, Greg. A special thanks to nurse Jessica Getty for her very special care of Marie and making sure Greg got fed. Family and friends are invited to call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, in All Saints on the Hudson South Church, (St. Paul's), 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville by the Reverend Thomas Morrette. Burial will be private in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Appropriate face coverings and social distancing will be required. For those who cannot attend, Marie's Mass will be livestreamed. Please visit her obituary on www.burkefuneralhome.com
for a link to the livestream. Memorial donations in Marie's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
.