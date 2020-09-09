1/1
Marie A. Pelcher
Pelcher, Marie A. WYNANTSKILL Marie A. Pelcher, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters on September 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Marie was born in Troy, the daughter of the late Leon Honsinger and Marie Willi Honsinger; and the loving wife of the late Edward F. Pelcher. Marie is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Donald) Panichi of Watervliet, Claudia St Pierre of Schenectady and Charlene (Robert) White of Brunswick. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her husband Edward Pelcher; her son Christopher Pelcher; and her two sisters, Rose Kalbus and Lillian Burr. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill, with Reverend Anthony Ligato, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Marie may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill, NY, 12198. For online condolences please visit www.wynantskillfh.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 9, 2020.
