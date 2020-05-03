Price, Marie A. SCOTIA Marie Price, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Amsterdam to the late Fabian "Tata" and Catherine (Bednarczyk) Mileski. Marie had a mischievous sense of humor with a passion for gardening, crafting, and playing golf with her husband Bill and brother George. An avid Packers "Cheesehead" fan, she could always be found cooking or baking in one of her many aprons as she was spending time with all her family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Peggy, Leonard, Theresa and Bobby. Marie will be missed dearly by her husband Bill; children, Dave, Steven and Karen (Iain); siblings, Lillian and George; nieces and nephews, and her dog Sammy. The family would like to thank the Community Hospice caregivers and Dr. Roberta Miller and her staff for all of their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.