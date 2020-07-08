Tracy, Marie A. COLONIE Marie A. Tracy, 98, entered Eternal Life Monday, July 6, 2020, at home with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in Troy to the late James and Margaret Butler Berry. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Francis X. Tracy, Sr.; sons, Francis X, Jr., Timothy P. and Kevin M. Tracy; her siblings, Elizabeth Strang, Virginia Smith, James Berry, Martin Berry, Teresa Nash and Margaret Kropp. Marie is survived by her daughter-in-law Pamela M. Tracy; sons, Thomas E. and Dennis J. (Christine) Tracy; daughter-in-law Shelly Tracy; her grandchildren, Shannon (Michael) Pusz, Meghan (Michael) Zarecki, Bevin (Jerry) Washington, Francis A. Tracy, Kimberly ( Stephen) Bedell and Andrea M. Tracy; her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Lucas, Caitlin Pusz, Bailie and Kylie Washington, Oona and Anae Tracy, Haley, Brandon and Adam Bedell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marie's family Friday, July 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen Street, Albany, N.Y. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; Masks and social distancing are required; and 30 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 10, at 1 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter through main doors, masks and social distancing are required, church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions, please try to arrive before 12:50 p.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Memory Gardens, Colonie immediately following the Mass. To leave a message for the family or view other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
.