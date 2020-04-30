Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie A. Vaitulis. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 (518)-355-5770 Send Flowers Obituary

Vaitulis, Marie A. SCHENECTADY Marie A. Vaitulis passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 78. Marie was born in South Troy to her parents, the late John and Martha (Gunther) Gillick. Marie was a 1959 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a 1961 graduate of Albany Business College. She worked at the Watervliet Arsenal as a secretary, retiring in 1987. Marie met her husband, Vetto, at the Arsenal and they were married on September 5, 1970. In Marie's spare time, she enjoyed gardening and traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada. She was a member of St. Gabriel's Church. Marie leaves behind her devoted husband Vetto Vaitulis;; and her brothers, John Gillick of Troy and Tom Gillick (Beverly) of New Hampshire; as well as her nephew, Todd Gillick of Massachusetts. She was predeceased by one brother, Leo Gillick; and her sister-in-law, Aldona Vaitulis. Vetto would like to thank the staff of the Bellevue Unit at Kingsway for the compassionate care they gave to Marie during her time there. Due to the coronavirus, services will be private. Burial will take place in Memory Gardens. Please do not send flowers, instead consider making a donation in Marie's name to St. Gabriel's Church or to a . To share condolences online, please visit







with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

