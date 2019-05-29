DiMura, Marie C. GANSEVOORT Marie C. DiMura, 87 entered eternal life on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in Albany, Marie was the beloved daughter of Dominick and Rose Yavonditte Calsolaro. Marie spent many years working in the Albany family business, Calsolaro's Restaurant. She greatly enjoyed baking and cooking for patrons, friends and family. She was a longtime communicant of All Saints Catholic Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister and belonged to their Rosary Society, Angels group and Senior's group. Marie was predeceased in 2004 by her beloved husband Fortune A. DiMura; she was the dear sister of Lucille Calsolaro Gutto (Francis A. Gutto Sr.) and the late Joseph Calsolaro (Anna "Jeanne" Eugenia); Marie is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marie's family on Thursday, May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, May 31, at 8:15 a.m. from McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to All Saints Catholic Church, Albany at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Contributions may be made to the in her memory. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 29 to May 30, 2019