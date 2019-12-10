Freeman, Marie C. ALBANY Marie C. Freeman (Cusato), 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She fought valiantly against breast cancer after her diagnosis in 2011. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank J. Cusato and Marylyn J. Cusato; her sisters, Gina Johnson and Charlene "Cookie" Cusato; her son, Gage T. Freeman; and many other cherished friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gary T. Freeman; her daughter, Casey LeCuyer (Zacharie); and her grandsons, Griffin T. LeCuyer and Lucas G. LeCuyer. She loved being their Nana, gardening and traveling to Wildwood. She is also survived by her brothers, Victor Cusato (Cathy) and Patrick Cusato (Karen); and her very special childhood best friends, Colleen Haight and Beth Labunski; as well as many other relatives. Marie had a bright and positive spirit that will be missed by all who knew her. She grew up on Morris Street in Albany, attend Mercy High School, and was a graduate of Albany High School, class of 1978. After graduation, she was employed by the Albany Police Department and the City School District of Albany until her retirement in 2017. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 11, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. Sharing of memories will begin at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019