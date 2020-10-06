1/1
Marie C. Inco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inco, Marie C. ALBANY Marie Carmela Inco, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The Teresian House. Marie was the daughter of the late Carmelo Paratore and Domenica (Bisignano) Paratore. Marie was the devoted wife to the late Anthony G. Inco. Marie graduated from St. John's High School, Albany and was a member and a communicant of St. Francis DeSales. She retired with New York State Department of Health after many years. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Dominic R. Paratore. Marie is survived by her brother Anthony P. (Santa) Paratore. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Thursday, October 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd, Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846 in Marie's memory. To leave a special message online visit, www.NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved