Inco, Marie C. ALBANY Marie Carmela Inco, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The Teresian House. Marie was the daughter of the late Carmelo Paratore and Domenica (Bisignano) Paratore. Marie was the devoted wife to the late Anthony G. Inco. Marie graduated from St. John's High School, Albany and was a member and a communicant of St. Francis DeSales. She retired with New York State Department of Health after many years. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Dominic R. Paratore. Marie is survived by her brother Anthony P. (Santa) Paratore. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Thursday, October 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd, Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846 in Marie's memory. To leave a special message online visit, www.NewComerAlbany.com