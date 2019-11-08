Crea, Marie BROOKLYN Marie Crea passed peacefully into eternal rest on November 2, 2019. Born Maria Anziano on January 28, 1923, to Gianoviffa and Arcangelo in Brooklyn, Marie leaves her children, Janet Spies and husband Chris, Anthony Crea, and Carol Crea; her grandchildren, Sarah Watson, Thomas Spies and wife Kristin, Bryant Fisher, Chris Spies and fiancee Heather Schoech, Hannah Spies and partner Patrick Corry; great- grandchildren, Morgan, Alice, Frances, Lucy, Hazel and many nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her husband Anthony, with whom she shared 65 blissful years of marriage; daughter Maria; and sister Josephine Migliaro. Marie had a playful nature and loved to laugh. She was a hardworking homemaker whose greatest joy in life was being a mother. She loved opening her home to friends and family, especially during the holidays. Marie was an exceptional cook and was proud to pass her recipes on to her children and grandchildren. Marie was also an active and charitable member of the Guild for Exceptional Children. Calling hours will be Friday, November 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m., at Andrew Torregrossa & Sons, 345 Avenue U, Brooklyn. A funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady of Grace Church, 430 Avenue W, Brooklyn, on November 9, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Guild for Exceptional Children, 260 68th St., Brooklyn, NY, 11220.



