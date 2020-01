HALLENBECK Marie D. Mom, I can't believe it's been five years since you left us. I miss your smile, infectious laugh, love, and friendship more than words can say. There is not a day that goes by that you don't remain on my mind and in my heart. I know you are watching over your beautiful granddaughter from above. The love you gave me will always be one of my greatest blessings. Love Always, Your Daughter, Lynn