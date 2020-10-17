1/1
Shore, Marie D. CHESTERFIELD, Mo. On Monday, October 12, 2020, Marie Shore, loving wife of Lawrence Shore and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 92. Marie was born in Detroit, Mich. to Lee and Laura Delavigne on September 25, 1928. She graduated from William Woods College and Michigan State University and married Lawrence on September 1, 1951. They raised two daughters, Martha and Sara, and two sons, John and Phil. They spent most of their life in the Albany area and moved to Chesterfield, Mo. in 2018 to be near family. Marie loved her family and life. The family moved several times and, in each community, she made many lifelong friends. After living in London, England, she established a tour business, Shore to Shore, Inc., and took friends and other folks to England, Scotland, and Ireland, over a period of fifteen years. Marie enjoyed nature, poetry, music, theater and books. She belonged to a book club and to P.E.O. in Schenectady, and served on the board of Albany Institute of History and Art. Her loving heart was dedicated to her family, which numbers 22, including four great-grandchildren.


Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
