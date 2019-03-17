Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Connelly, Marie DePaul GREEN ISLAND Marie DePaul Connelly, 80, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Miami, Fla. She was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Donald E. Connelly Sr. who died on July 12, 2012. Born in Troy, daughter of the late Augustine DePaul and Virginia Card DePaul Walker, she was raised in Watervliet and resided there until marrying her beloved Don on June 15, 1957. She moved to Green Island where she and Don raised their family. A devoted homemaker, she had also been employed for 20 years by the N.Y.S. Division of Youth, retiring in 1998. She was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and had been a longtime, active communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island, where she also was a member of its Altar-Rosary Society. She was a very active member of the Green Island Senior Citizens and a former member of the Watervliet Elks Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, casinos and playing the lottery, but her greatest joy was taking care of everyone in her family. She was a consummate caregiver and was rewarded for her efforts by how her children followed her example and took such great care of her in her time of need. She is the devoted mother of Donald (Debbie) Connelly of Jacksonville, Fla., Thomas Connelly of Green Island, Sandra (Steven) Silberman of St. Augustine, Fla., James (Holly Fortin) Connelly of Green Island and Jean (Joe) Bruno of Latham. She is also survived by 13 cherished grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Walker and John DePaul. Funeral from the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Saturday, March 23, at 9:15 a.m. and in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet at 10 a.m. Interment will be beside her beloved husband, Don, in Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions, in memory of Marie, be made to the Green Island Senior Citizens, 5 George St., Green Island, NY, 12183. Please visit







147 Hudson Avenue

Green Island , NY 12183

