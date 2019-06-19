Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Domenica (Parente) Keniry. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Keniry, Marie Domenica (Parente) ALBANY Marie Domenica (Parente) Keniry, 80 of Albany, formerly Halfmoon, passed away on June 17, 2019. Marie was born in Mechanicville on February 2, 1939, daughter of Mary (Verdile) Parente and the late William J. Parente. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and the salutatorian of her 1956 class. She graduated from The College of Saint Rose in 1960 and undertook graduate studies at Union College and Siena College. She taught American history, English and social studies at high schools successively in Ogdensburg, Hudson Falls and Mechanicville. She was recognized as an excellent and well-liked teacher among faculty and students. She and her husband William H. Keniry, justice of the Supreme Court (Ret.) who survives, entered into holy matrimony on November 23, 1963. A strong and loving mother to their three children, Marie was strict, immensely attentive and caring in connection with all of their serious endeavors as well as shenanigans. Proud of her Italian heritage, she made marvelous meals for the family, supported all three of her children's studies at Union College and while in Italy, and promoted values of hard work, appreciation of the arts, culture, sports and the outdoors. Marie was a devout Catholic. Her faith was unwavering; manifest with consistent and confident humility. Survivors in addition to her husband include their their children, William J. Keniry (Laurie), Mary M. Keniry, and Daniel J. Keniry (Margaret Peterlin). Marie is also survived by her 104-year-old mother, Mary; her brother Dominick Parente (Angela); and her sister Bernadette Steele (John). Marie is survived by six grandchildren, Luke T. Fallati, Grace M. Keniry, Mary N. Keniry, Silas Keniry Peterlin, Ida Maeve Keniry Peterlin and Miles Peterlin Keniry. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 4-7 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St, Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 21, in the church beginning at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Franciscan Charities Inc.. 55 Union Place, Suite 217, Summit, NJ, 07901 or EWTN (Catholic Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL, 35210. Please visit







Keniry, Marie Domenica (Parente) ALBANY Marie Domenica (Parente) Keniry, 80 of Albany, formerly Halfmoon, passed away on June 17, 2019. Marie was born in Mechanicville on February 2, 1939, daughter of Mary (Verdile) Parente and the late William J. Parente. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and the salutatorian of her 1956 class. She graduated from The College of Saint Rose in 1960 and undertook graduate studies at Union College and Siena College. She taught American history, English and social studies at high schools successively in Ogdensburg, Hudson Falls and Mechanicville. She was recognized as an excellent and well-liked teacher among faculty and students. She and her husband William H. Keniry, justice of the Supreme Court (Ret.) who survives, entered into holy matrimony on November 23, 1963. A strong and loving mother to their three children, Marie was strict, immensely attentive and caring in connection with all of their serious endeavors as well as shenanigans. Proud of her Italian heritage, she made marvelous meals for the family, supported all three of her children's studies at Union College and while in Italy, and promoted values of hard work, appreciation of the arts, culture, sports and the outdoors. Marie was a devout Catholic. Her faith was unwavering; manifest with consistent and confident humility. Survivors in addition to her husband include their their children, William J. Keniry (Laurie), Mary M. Keniry, and Daniel J. Keniry (Margaret Peterlin). Marie is also survived by her 104-year-old mother, Mary; her brother Dominick Parente (Angela); and her sister Bernadette Steele (John). Marie is survived by six grandchildren, Luke T. Fallati, Grace M. Keniry, Mary N. Keniry, Silas Keniry Peterlin, Ida Maeve Keniry Peterlin and Miles Peterlin Keniry. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 4-7 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St, Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 21, in the church beginning at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Franciscan Charities Inc.. 55 Union Place, Suite 217, Summit, NJ, 07901 or EWTN (Catholic Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL, 35210. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions to the church and to leave condolences. Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019

