Toma, Marie E. Agostine TROY Marie E. Agostine Toma, 79, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Samuel Agostine and Edith Kehn Agostine; and beloved wife of the late John A. Toma. She was raised in South Troy and resided in Troy, Averill Park and Port Charlotte, Fla. and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Mrs. Toma worked in food service in the cafeteria at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and previously at Williams Press in Menands. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a Cerebral Palsy volunteer. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, taking all her grandchildren with her at one time or another. She loved canning, cooking for family and camping in Rhode Island, Moreau State Park and Sacandaga Lake and family get-to-gethers. Survivors include her children, Karen Toma of Albany, John (Rose) Toma of Averill Park, Lisa Marie Barna of Troy, Paul (Stacey) Toma of Port Charlotte, Fla., Sharon Bidwell of Troy and James Toma of Cliffside Park, N.J.; her grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) and Jason Barna, Jaclyn (Mitch) Damiano, David (Kerri) Bidwell and Kayla (Nick) Madore and Giancarlo, Nico and Nicholas Toma; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Samuel Agostine of Troy and several nieces and nephews. The Toma family would also like to express their sincere thanks to the Van Rensselaer Manor and especially the special staff on C-3 for all of the wonderful love and care you've given to our Mom and Dad, thank you all very much. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Tuesday, July 7, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. with Reverend John Yanas, officiating. Facial masks and social distancing will be required to enter. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marie E. Toma to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
