Powell, Marie E. SARATOGA SPRINGS Marie Ellen Powell, 89, residing in Saratoga Springs, went home to be with God on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Marie was born on August 18, 1930, in Watervliet to the late Chris A. and Charlotte Louise (Miller) Jensen. Marie was a graduate of Watervliet High School. She married her husband Ronald on October 8, 1949, and after a brief time of employment with New York Telephone Co., she stayed at home to raise their family. Marie loved family gatherings and she made many friends where she lived in Latham, Clifton Park and Loudonville. She always made friends and family feel welcome in her home. In addition, she was kind and generous and she adored her children and grandchildren. Marie enjoyed traveling the world with her husband Ron, spending winter months in Fort Myers, Fla. and Myrtle Beach, S.C., playing golf with her friends and square dancing with the Colonie Elks and Does Square Dance Club. She also liked reading and doing arts and crafts. She was a longtime member of the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her dear sisters, Charlotte Louise Oertel of Texas and Ethel Irene Riel of Latham. Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, Ronald F. Powell; loving daughters, Sharon (Michael) Russo and Deborah (Dennis) Heffne; adoring granddaughters, Melissa (Jason) Bartholomew, Heather (Michael) Cipullo, Nichole (Rex) Farr and Amanda (Stu) Whitehouse; great-grandchildren, Madison Farr, Hannah Bartholomew, Maxwell Cipullo, Nathanael Bartholomew, Milena Cipullo, Ethan Bartholomew and Rylan Whitehouse. Also survived by a dear cousin Marilyn Woodin of Poestenkill; and a dear sister-in-law Gloria Powell of Rexford, along with several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to The Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs and The Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs for all the loving care they gave to Marie. Due to the current pandemic, services for Marie will be held privately at the Parker Brothers Memorial in Watervliet and her interment will take place in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Friends are encouraged to visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to share a memory or to leave a message of condolence for the Powell family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.