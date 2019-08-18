Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Sample, Marie E. ALBANY Marie E. Sample, 83, passed away on August 14, 2019. Marie was born on October 12, 1935, and was life long resident of Albany. She was the daughter of the late Timothy and Jessie Kent. During Marie's life, she was a valued employee of the city of Albany working as a crossing guard, watching over the splash pool at Swimburne Park and monitoring the halls of Milne High School. After retiring from the city, Marie worked as a chocolate maker for Krause's Homemade Candy. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, casino trips, dart leagues and spending time in the Adirondacks. Marie also had a special place in her heart for her pets. Marie will be remembered and cherished by many. Marie is survived by her loving son, Gerald Sample and his wife Tina; her granddaughter, Leah Annastas (Richard); her great-grandchildren; her siblings, Margaret Moore and William Kent; and sister-in-law, Janis Kent and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters and their husbands, Joyce and Oscar Neubauer, Judy and Max Spickerman; her brothers, Timothy and John Kent; sister-in-law, Evelyn Kent, and brother-in-law Harvey Moore. A special thank you to the staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their kindness and compassion during Marie's last days. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, August 21, from 2-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5 p.m. Interment will be held privately in St. Agnes Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Marie in a special way may send a contribution to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







