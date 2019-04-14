Marie E. Spaulding (1944 - 2019)
Spaulding, Marie E. RAVENA Marie E. Riley Spaulding, 74, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Albany May 9, 1944, daughter of the late John and Rose Riley, and has lived in Ravena since 1987. In 2007, Marie retired from the R-C-S Transportation Department after 12 years of service and prior to that was a loving and caring foster parent for over 20 years to disabled and children in need. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Wayne M. Spaulding. Survivors include her children, Wayne A. (Kelly) Boomer Jr., Michael J. (Tess) Boomer, Lee Ann (Bryan) Pough and Nicole (Scott) Spaulding; brother, John (Joyce) Riley; 13 grandchildren, Amber, Brittany, Bryan, Jr., Berilyn, Caleb, Christopher, Connell, Crystal, Desiree, Donnie Jr., Keegan, Nathan and Victoria; seven great-grandchildren, Annalise, Armonie, Jonathan, Leigha, Nadia, Nathan and Stacey; close friend and honorary son, Donald Davis; and many friends. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Monday, April 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019
