McDonald, Marie Ellen TROY Marie Ellen McDonald, 71 of Troy, passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2019. Marie was born in Lake Placid to Elisabeth Thew McDonald and Richard F. McDonald. She was a member of the Lake Placid graduating class of 1965. After several years with Niagara Mohawk, she left to pursue a degree in English with a minor in Women Studies at Russell Sage College, graduating Magna Cum Laude and receiving the Virginia Radley Award. As a Mayflower descendent of William and Mary Brewster, she was a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants and did a great deal of genealogy research that she contributed for a book published about the Thew family history. Marie was an avid reader and accumulated thousands of books in her lifetime. She also loved cats and over the years many enjoyed a comfortable and loving home with her. Marie is survived by her husband Richard A. Williams; stepdaughters, Penny and Jude Williams; sister Nancy McDonald; brother Dick McDonald; five grandchildren; and several cousins. A private memorial service will be in the Adirondacks at a later date. Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to the ASPCA. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2019