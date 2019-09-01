Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM Surrey Inn of Skidmore College Send Flowers Obituary

Sturm, Marie Eva WILTON Marie Eva Sturm died peacefully on July 16, 2019, at age 94, with family holding her hand. She had Alzheimer's for many years, and her last four years were at Loving Home for Mom or Dad, an alternative care model for dementia that was wonderful for her. Marie was born in 1925 in Prague, Czechoslovakia and lived through the Nazi occupation in World War II. Her best friend in childhood was Renata Perutz, a Jewish girl. At great peril Marie continued seeing Renata after Jews were expelled from school. Renata died under the Nazis on September 6, 1943. After the war, Marie also experienced the Communist takeover of Czechoslovakia. In 1948, she was chosen from among the family to come to the U.S. for college, and she lived with her uncle John Neumann of Watertown, and attended St. Lawrence. This dream world evaporated six months later when her aunt and uncle died in an accident. Marie persevered, graduated from St. Lawrence and went on to earn a Master of Social Work from Boston University. There, she met her future husband, Rudolf Sturm, another Czech emigre. They married in 1954 and moved to Saratoga in 1958. Marie had a 31-year career as a social worker in the Schenectady City elementary schools. Peers described her as working long, conscientious and effective hours to support the students and their families. Not surprising to those who knew her, she was fearless in her approach to home visits. She also supervised graduate students in social work. After retiring in 1998 to care for her ailing husband, Marie sang in St. Peter's and Skidmore's Community Choirs and ushered at SPAC. She loved classical music, travel and animals, especially greyhounds. Her beloved husband Rudy died in 2000. As a fiercely devoted wife and mother, Marie was never afraid to stand up for what she believed. She had boundless energy and loved helping people. We will miss her very much. Marie is survived by her two children, Dr. Toni Sturm of Wilton, and Rudolph Sturm of Lutz, Fla.; and a stepdaughter Lydia Castle. She has two grandsons, Killian Sturm and David Castle; a granddaughter-in-law Chloe Cola; and four great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held at the Surrey Inn of Skidmore College on Saturday, September 14, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway House of Peace hospice home of Ballston Spa.



