Service Information
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy , NY 12180
(518)-272-3541

Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy , NY 12180

Funeral service
9:45 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy , NY 12180

Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church

Obituary

Tobler, Marie F. ALBANY Marie F. Tobler, 94 of Albany, passed into eternal rest at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on February 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Fernick) Bernick; and loving and devoted wife of the late William P. Tobler, who passed away in 1990. Marie had been employed by the City of Albany as a crossing guard where she developed lasting relationships with the students she helped during those years. Marie was an avid reader and was considered the family historian. She enjoyed playing the organ and the guitar. Marie's favorite pastime was driving her Camaro and taking care of any stray animal that wandered to her doorstep. She had been a model years ago and enjoyed decorating. But the most important part of Marie's life was always the time she could spend with her family. Marie is survived by her children, William (Virginia Maffia-Tobler) Tobler of Albany, Michael R. (Dale Marie) Tobler of Albany and Kathleen M. (Anthony) Ilacqua of Averill Park. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Aaron (Natalie), Zachary (Irina), Renee' (Andrew Cowan), Michael (Marisa), Johnathan (Caroline), Anthony Jr. (Kristen) and Andrew. She was predeceased by her brother William Bernick. The funeral service for Marie will be held on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to The Albany Firefighters Museum, 384 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12207.







