Marie Fleischman

Marie Fleischman Obituary
Fleischman, Marie CROPSEYVILLE Marie Fleischman, 99 of Cropseyville, peacefully entered into eternal life on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born in Moravia, Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Sterbova Chmelar; and the beloved wife of 62 years to Dr. Henry Fleischman, until his passing in 2001. She attended Hunter College in New York City. Marie loved swimming, painting, golfing as well as the camaraderie and times spent at the Everett Wager Senior Center in Grafton. Devoted mother of Roy, James (Joan) Fleischman and Barbara (late, Earl) Derby; cherished grandmother of Megan (Steven) Kopp and Bret Derby; adored great-grandmother of Lidia and Bannon Kopp. A private celebration of her life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Everett Wager Senior Center (Grafton), 2 Roxborough Rd., Cropseyville, NY, 12052 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, in memory of Marie Fleischman. Please express online condolences at sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020
