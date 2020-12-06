Barhydt, Marie Gardner ALBANY At 100 years young, our mom, Marie Gardner Barhydt, took a well deserved rest and retired from life on December 4, 2020. Marie was born in Albany on April 28, 1920. She passed at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Marie loved traveling with her husband Dick. They traveled our beautiful country and the world from Hong Kong to the Canadian Rockies. She loved spending time with her many friends especially Ruth and Jim, Richard and Elizabeth, and Hazel and Art. She loved to read and shop (especially shoes). Most of all she loved the times she spent with her family as she cherished them. She was preceded in death by the love of her life husband, Richard R. Barhydt and first child Linda Barhydt. Marie is survived by her son, Randy Barhydt (Bob Soper); daughter Andrea (Rich) Warren; grandchildren, Rich (Stacy) Warren, Dana "Dana Pot" (Nick) Camadine; and four great-grandchildren, Dominick ("the young one") Camadine, Zachary, Sydney and Lainey Warren; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Angels at Massry Residence for their care, and extend their gratitude to Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
