Gianatasio, Marie GUILDERLAND Marie L. Gianatasio, 78, of Guilderland, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Marie was born in the Bronx, the daughter of the late John and Louise Musella. She was a graduate of Hunter College, and was employed by the New York State Departments of Labor and Civil Service. She and her family moved from the Bronx to Voorheesville in 1972, and in 2001 to Guilderland. While living in Voorheesville, Marie was a very active member of St. Matthew's Church. Her greatest joy was caring for her children and grandchildren. Marie's family meant the world to her, and she enjoyed celebrating every holiday and many family vacations together. Marie is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Gianatasio; her children, Charles Gianatasio (Jill) of Pittsfield, Mass., James J. Gianatasio Jr. (Colleen) of Guilderland, Annemarie Hebert (Gary) of Voorheesville, and Thomas Gianatasio (Dina) of Rotterdam; her grandchildren, James Gianatasio III, Meghan, Juliana, and Katelyn Hebert, and Sarina and Thomas Gianatasio; her brother, John Musella (Rosemarie) of Toms River, N.J.; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Musella of Shrewsbury, Mass.; her brother-in-law Edward Curry of Lansdale, Pa.; and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Musella; and her sister-in-law, Joanne Curry. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, at a time to be announced. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2019