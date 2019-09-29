|
Daigle, Marie H. TROY Marie H. Daigle, 83, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Troy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Marie was born on December 2, 1935, in Albany, the daughter of Joseph and Regina D. (Desorcy) Daigle, and lived in Hampton Manor, Rensselaer for the majority of her life. She was a maintenance worker for Albany Medical Center for many years before retiring. Survivors include her sister, Cecile R. (Daigle) Childrose; three nephews, Joseph R. Childrose, Timothy P. Childrose, and Daniel J. Childrose; as well as six great-nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, in the Church of St. Mary, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer where the liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marie's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019