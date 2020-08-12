Daniele, Marie H. (Benson) Looby CLIFTON PARK Marie H. (Benson) Looby Daniele, 93 of Clifton Park, Schroon Lake, and Dunedin, Fla., died on July 19, 2020, at her home in Florida with her three daughters by her side. Born in the northside of Waterford, she was the daughter of the late John E. Benson and Helen Blake Benson; wife of the late John F. Looby Jr. and the late John J. Daniele; and longtime companion of the late Daniel Desautels. Marie graduated from St. Bernard's School and Catholic Central High School. She attended Troy Business College, Siena College and Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science. Marie received her funeral director's license following the death of her first husband, John F. Looby Jr., in 1955. She and her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Looby, continued to operate the Looby Funeral Home on Remsen Street, Cohoes, which was established by John F. Looby Sr. in 1903. Marie also worked for the Commissioner of Jurors of Albany County for over 40 years. Marie was a member of the Mohawk/Hudson Capital District Funeral Directors Association of New York. She was a communicant of the former St. Bernard's Church of Cohoes, where she served several terms on the parish council. She was also a member of the former Cohoes Memorial Hospital, Catholic Daughters of America, S.P.A. of Keveny Memorial Academy, C.B.A. Mothers Club, Catholic Central High School Alumni and a life member of the Cohoes Columbiettes Council #192. She is survived by her beloved and perfect in every way children, none of whom were her favorites (LOL): daughters, JoAnn Daniele-Grignon, who took excellent care of her mother and with whom she lived with in Clifton Park and Florida, Maureen Looby Finnen, Susan (Daniel) Drescher, sons, Michael (Jane) Looby, John F. (late Janet) Looby, III, Timothy (Karen) Daniele, and Marc Daniele; and her grandchildren: Liam (Marin) Looby, Elizabeth (TK) Looby, Sean (Amy) Looby, Matthew Looby, Samantha (Charlie) Kettlewood, Michael Patrick Finnen, Payton Daniele, Gianni Daniele, Justin Drescher (Mallory), Jessica (Matthew) Potter, Wayne (Hollie) Grignon, Marshall (Angela) Grignon, and Timothy (Rosie) Grignon. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Jacob and Max Grignon, Declan Grignon, Jack and Conor Looby, Dylan and Scarlett Rose Potter, Lily and Raymond Kettlewood, Molly and Olivia Grignon, and Jeffrey, Connor and Lauryn Margan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her brother, John Benson; and her sister Patricia McLaughlin. Family and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday, August 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Please be advised that gathering size within our chapel will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com
