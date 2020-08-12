1/
Marie H. Looby (Benson) Daniele
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniele, Marie H. CLIFTON PARK Marie H. (Benson) Looby Daniele, 93, died July 19, 2020. Call, 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required. Services at the convenience of the family. Visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 12, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Denise Desautels
August 12, 2020
John and family,

We were sad to hear of the passing of your mother. Char and I had a beautiful day with you and your mom at the camp and on the boat our prayers are with you and your family now.
Butch and Char Stackman
Friend
August 12, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Francis Grimmick IV
August 12, 2020
To all of Marie’s Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
Friend
August 12, 2020
Maureen and Family,
I am so sorry for your mother's passing. I loved hear your mother laugh, and it was fun to watch. I understood where the family gift of sense of humor came from. Marie was a beautiful person, and an honor and pleasure to know.
Peggy Giroux
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved