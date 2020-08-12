Daniele, Marie H. CLIFTON PARK Marie H. (Benson) Looby Daniele, 93, died July 19, 2020. Call, 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required. Services at the convenience of the family. Visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
To all of Marie’s Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
Friend
August 12, 2020
Maureen and Family, I am so sorry for your mother's passing. I loved hear your mother laugh, and it was fun to watch. I understood where the family gift of sense of humor came from. Marie was a beautiful person, and an honor and pleasure to know.
Peggy Giroux
Friend
