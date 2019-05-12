Marie (Leddick) Harrington

Obituary
Harrington, Marie (Leddick) CLIFTON PARK Marie Leddick Harrington, 83 of Clifton Park, a loving woman who brought love and inspiration to her family with a lifetime of endless strength and devotion passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Her heart and soul were her family and the memories they made. Marie is survived by her loving husband Robert W. Harrington. Cherished mother of Deborah (Dennis) Ward and Kelly/Ruth (Frederick) Commerford. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Jonathan) Therriault, Floyd (Johanna) LaGoy, Nicole (Lou) Tirado, Scott (Carmela) LaGoy, Amy (Lee) Meisinger. Great- grandmother of Zoe, Jacob, Tommy, Trent, Noah, Ella Rose, Damon, Alyx, Ethan, Barritt and Amiaha. Born in Castleton to Anna Downey and George Moore, Marie was the last to survive the 13 "Downey" children, Ethel Kleinhans, Pauline Siddon, Alice DePaulo, Mary Wagoner, Ruth Grewe, and the Downey boys: Russell, Ray, Ernest, Arthur, George, James and Frank. Marie retired from Friendly's Ice Cream after 43 years where many everlasting friendships were made, and many called Marie, "Mom" as a gesture of their love for her. The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional and passionate care provided by the Saratoga Community Hospice, NYOH, Dr. Joanne Fogarty, Dr. Makenzie Evangelist, and Chaplain Michael Crandall. Our love to our dear friend Heather Morrissey for all her love and holding Mom's hand through this difficult time. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, with Reverend Patrick Butler officiating. Preceding the memorial Mass, calling hours for those wishing to pay their respects to the family will begin at 9 a.m. in the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to, Ronald McDonald House, 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ, 08103. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union from May 12 to May 13, 2019
